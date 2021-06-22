Attila (ATT) Price Down 51.4% This Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Attila has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $219,593.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00607500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

