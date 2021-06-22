Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.42.

ATO stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Atmos Energy by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

