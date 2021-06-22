ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.52

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.52 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.52 ($0.62), with a volume of 286196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,752 ($62.09).

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,032.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

