Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $94.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

