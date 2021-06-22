Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $179.89 Average PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.89.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

