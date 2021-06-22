Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $179.89 Average PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.89.
ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
