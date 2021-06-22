Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

