ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 435,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,000. DISH Network accounts for about 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 4,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,595. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

