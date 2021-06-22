ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,387 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,652,000 after acquiring an additional 132,273 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 268,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. 27,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,524. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

