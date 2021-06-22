ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL remained flat at $$67.14 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,876. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.