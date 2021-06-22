ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.30. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,303. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

