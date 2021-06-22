ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.