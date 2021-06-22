ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 168,901 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,838 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14.

