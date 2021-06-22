Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $369.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

