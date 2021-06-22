Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

