Ares Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and $3.12 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00115226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00156370 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.73 or 0.99480053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

