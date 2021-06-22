Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

