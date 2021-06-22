Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of ARCE opened at $33.67 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

