Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.
ARCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.
Shares of ARCE opened at $33.67 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.93 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
