Arbidex (ABX) Market Cap Reaches $338,633.28

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $338,633.28 and approximately $170,201.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

