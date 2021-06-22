Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

