Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

