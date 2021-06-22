API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. API3 has a total market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00006121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

