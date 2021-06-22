AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.40. 54,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,440,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.