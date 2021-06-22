Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,285.56 ($42.93).

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,792 ($36.48). 2,728,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,282. The stock has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,362.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

