Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ANX stock opened at GBX 138.84 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Anexo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

