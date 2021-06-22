Andrew Hykes Sells 7,999 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,892,778.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.38.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

