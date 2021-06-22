Analyzing Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Secoo alerts:

16.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Secoo and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $986.70 million 0.18 $22.27 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 66.82 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Secoo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Secoo and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo 0.49% 1.41% 0.54% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Secoo beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.