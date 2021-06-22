Analyzing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and DS Healthcare Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.18 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -142.00 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DS Healthcare Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 1 0 2.50 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Summary

Natura &Co beats DS Healthcare Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

