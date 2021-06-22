Analyzing Canoo (GOEV) & Its Peers

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Canoo to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -6.81 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$64.31 million -53.90

Canoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 579 2319 2744 75 2.40

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -29.59% 2.48% -0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canoo competitors beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

