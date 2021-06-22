Analyzing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.18%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.50 $15.87 million $0.47 89.04 iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.28 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

