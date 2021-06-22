Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $94.75

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 452,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77. RPM International has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.