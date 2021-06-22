Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $28.56

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.