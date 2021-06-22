Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) PT at $57.00

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NUS opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

