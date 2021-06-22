Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 1,966,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,621. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

