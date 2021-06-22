Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $14.25

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NOG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,610. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

