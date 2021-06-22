Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $263.11

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.