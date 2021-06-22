Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $133.63

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

