Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $61.80

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.