Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,548.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Several research firms have weighed in on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last three months, insiders bought 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,801 ($36.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market cap of £64.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,773.55. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

