Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $35.89

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

