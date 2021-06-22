Analysts Offer Predictions for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

LZB opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $46.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

