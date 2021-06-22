Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $40.88. 2,224,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,293. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

