Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LRMR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
