Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRMR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

