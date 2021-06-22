Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,486. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.33.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

