Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $7.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce earnings per share of $7.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.38 and the lowest is $7.37. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.91 to $25.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

SAM stock traded up $18.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,004.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,524. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $519.17 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,119.08.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,318,084 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.