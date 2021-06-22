Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 382,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,405,347. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

