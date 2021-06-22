Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

