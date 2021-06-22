Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 283,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,132. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.82.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.