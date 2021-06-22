Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.04 Million

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post $920.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.50 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.96. 8,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.