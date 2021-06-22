Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,690. The stock has a market cap of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

