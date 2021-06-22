AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

